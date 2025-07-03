US Couple Gets Engaged In Front Of Massive Tornado, Photo Goes Viral

A couple's dramatic engagement has captured the internet's attention after a breathtaking photo of their proposal in front of a tornado went viral. Bryce Shelton proposed to his girlfriend, Paige Berdomas, in front of a large tornado in South Dakota on Saturday, June 28.

The stunning moment was captured in a photo that shows Shelton down on one knee, holding out a ring as a massive twister looms in the background. The image has since garnered over 17 million views on X (formerly Twitter).

Though the proposal may appear spontaneous, Shelton revealed that he had been planning the special moment for months. The couple, who met in person just a year ago, are both passionate about storm chasing, a shared interest that made this proposal even more meaningful.

How on earth could this day ever be topped. Experienced this in South Dakota with the love of my life and now FIANCE as he proposed in the most epic way imaginable. Cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you @BryceShelton01 ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/YwaaLF9tMm — Paige Berdomas🌪 (@tornadopaigeyy) June 29, 2025

Their unique and bold engagement has taken social media by storm, with thousands of users praising the timing, courage, and beauty of the moment.

"Awesome Shot @BrandonCopicWx, this is probably the most epic engagement proposal ever; also took out some of the distractions too, but huge congrats to @BryceShelton01 and @tornadopaigeyy on their engagement," commented a user.

"I'm not a storm chaser and don't know either of you, but this has to be one of the best pictures ever taken. Certainly the best photo I've seen in a long time. Incredible. You can feel the power & emotion through the photo. Love it," wrote another user.