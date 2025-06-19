Tornado Warning In US: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Cause Power Cuts In Different Regions

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for several US states, including Ohio, Illinois and Indiana, with thunderstorms and gusty winds causing power outages in some parts. In some counties, the warning lasted for a few hours and was eventually lifted. However, in some parts, the warning was for a few days. The warnings prompted officials to order locals to stay in safe places. No injuries have been reported yet.

The NWS Hanford, California, issued an updated high wind warning on Wednesday evening, which was valid from Thursday, 5:00 pm until Sunday, 2:00 am for the Mojave Desert Slopes.

"West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected," NWS explained.

"Highways impacted include US Highway 395, State Routes 14, 58, and 178. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," said the NWS.

"Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive," it added.

People from many regions took to social media to post photos and videos, showing thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Photos of the tornado warned storm between Latham and Farmer City, IL today. The storm dropped a rain-wrapped tornado near Farmer City and caused some significant damage to a farmstead. pic.twitter.com/z3BYdb9lN6 — Nick C. (@Nick_cILtor) June 19, 2025

Tornado-warned supercell earlier this evening. Followed from Brimfield to Salem. Saw a lot of sus lowerings but no funnels or ground circulation. It wanted to produce though. @NWSCLE #ohwx pic.twitter.com/NcGT0SN4I2 — Northeast Ohio Storm Chasers (@NEOChasers) June 19, 2025

Rick Garuckas, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Cleveland at around 8:00 pm (local time) said, "The whole area is under a severe thunderstorm watch for the remainder of the evening."

A line of severe thunderstorms moved through central Ohio toward the eastern and southeastern parts of the state. In Lorain County, a tornado warning was issued until 9 pm (local time). Tornado Warning including Akron, Cuyahoga Falls and Stow until 9:45 PM EDT.

"We have a line of severe thunderstorms that currently stretches from the Lake Erie islands all the way to west of Mansfield and Marion. That is going to be sweeping east across Lorain County probably within the next 45 minutes to an hour (by 9 p.m.) or so," it added.

Reports of power outage

People in different regions faced power outages as several thousand American Electric Power (AEP) company customers remained without power late Wednesday night, June 18, in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Gahanna, Pataskala and Newark in Franklin and Licking counties.

What is a tornado?

A tornado is a rotating column of air that touches the ground and is characterised by high wind speeds and destructive power. They are formed when a combination of atmospheric conditions come together, including warm, moist air near the surface, cooler air above, and wind shear. Tornadoes rotate due to a phenomenon called mesocyclone, where warm air rises and cooler air sinks, creating a rotating updraft. They can have wind speeds ranging from 65 to over 300 miles per hour.