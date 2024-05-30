Delhi Police's Road Safety Advisory Has 'Panchayat' Reference

The video has collected over 3 lakh views on X

Delhi Police has emerged as a leader in utilizing creative communication strategies for road safety awareness campaigns. Leveraging captivating visuals and strategically crafted messaging, their approach demonstrably enhances public understanding of traffic regulations. This innovative strategy incorporates timely references to current events and pop culture phenomena, fostering a more engaging and impactful learning environment.

A recent case in point is the department's social media initiative drawing inspiration from the popular web series, Panchayat, on Prime Video. This campaign effectively used a relatable cultural touchstone to deliver a critical message regarding the dangers of drunk driving, demonstrating the department's commitment to utilizing innovative communication tactics to promote public safety.

In a viral post, the Delhi police appreciates Abhishek Tripathi, the Secretary of Phulera Village Panchayat. The Delhi Police shared the post with a clip from the web series, where the secretary, in a commendable act, took the initiative to drive a three-wheeler himself when the designated driver was found to be intoxicated during a visit to Fakoli Bazar. The Delhi Police expressed their appreciation, stating, "Well done, Secretary Ji. Very well done."

Since being posted, the video has collected over 3 lakh views on X and an array of comments from the internet users. Netizens praised Delhi Police for aptly using clips from popular shows to highlight an important message about road safety and the dangers of drunk driving.

Earlier, Delhi Police used a humorous twist on the Oscars to highlight the importance of wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler.



"Helmet nahi lagane ke liye aap ne kya story banayi [What story did you make up to not wear a helmet]? Tell us in the comments," wrote Delhi Police while sharing a creative on Instagram.



