Air India Flight 8 Hours Late, People Fainted With No AC, Say Passengers

A passenger of an Air India flight alleged some people fainted inside the aircraft, which had no air-conditioning, after a delay of over eight hours.

Shweta Punj, a journalist, in a post on X, said flight No. AI 183 was later by over eight hours, and "people were made to board the place and sit without air-conditioning" at Delhi airport.

She said the passengers were then told to exit the aircraft after some of them fainted.

Delhi is experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperature reaching a record 52.9 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

"If there is a privatisation story that has failed it is Air India. DGCA [aviation regulator] AI 183 flight has been delayed for over eight hours, passengers were made to board the plane without air-conditioning, and then deplaned after some people fainted in the flight. This is inhuman," Ms Punj said in the post on X, tagging Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Air India X handle responded to her: "Dear Ms. Punj, we truly regret to note the disruptions. Please be rest assured that our team is actively working to address the delay and appreciate your ongoing support and understanding. We are also alerting our team to provide necessary assistance to the passengers."

Another passenger, Abhishek Sharma, appealed to the airline for swift action and drew its attention to let his parents and "numerous other parents stranded at the boarding area [to] go home".

"AI 183 is over eight hours late. People were made to board the plane and sit without AC. Then deplaned and not allowed to enter the terminal because immigration was done," Mr Sharma said in a post on X.

The Air India X bot handle replied to Mr Sharma with the same message that it responded to Ms Punj.

Visuals posted by many other passengers show people including children sitting on the floor, and some have taken off their shoes. They appear exhausted.

In January, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued guidelines to handle chaotic situations after a huge rush was seen due to fog at Delhi airport. The DGCA in the standard operating procedure (SOP) for "facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights", said that airlines may cancel flights that are likely to be delayed or "consequentially delayed" beyond three hours. The DGCA had said all airlines must follow the SOP immediately.