Ind vs Pak: 'Are We Losing?' Fan Tweets Sushmita Sen. Her Brilliant Reply

"Filipino cricket noob here. So nervous, gosh. I'm on your team of course. Are we losing this?" Twitter user jen from Manila tweeted.
Sushmita was quick to reply and her answer is simply awesome. Here's what she tweeted back:
U can't possibly be on our side and say something like that!!!Are we winning this is the question!!!!!come on Philippines, Say INDIA https://t.co/cHxbBa9W4Y- sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) June 18, 2017
Isn't that just the coolest answer ever? Her reply has made people on Twitter quite happy and also managed to reassure Twitter user jen.
thank you for the reassurance! this is what we about you. i really am an india fan, i have the jersey & i just named my new cat, virat.- jen (@jnd6f) June 18, 2017
Sushmita Sen has actively been tweeting about the match. She isn't the only Bollywood celebrity to do so. Actors Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani and more are also posting about the match.
