Ind vs Pak: 'Are We Losing?' Fan Tweets Sushmita Sen. Her Brilliant Reply

The reply has made people on Twitter quite happy

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 18, 2017 19:38 IST
Sushmita Sen has actively been tweeting about the India vs Pakistan match.

If you're a cricket fan, chances are you're glued to your television screen tracking the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy final. It's one of those days when people just cannot keep calm and carry on. Twitter too is at it, posting about the match non-stop. However, this one tweet by Sushmita Sen definitely wins hands down. An Indian team supporter from the Philippines tweeted the Main Hoon Na actor asking, "Are we losing this?" Her reply will definitely put a smile on your face.

"Filipino cricket noob here. So nervous, gosh. I'm on your team of course. Are we losing this?" Twitter user jen from Manila tweeted.

Sushmita was quick to reply and her answer is simply awesome. Here's what she tweeted back:
 
Isn't that just the coolest answer ever? Her reply has made people on Twitter quite happy and also managed to reassure Twitter user jen.
 
Sushmita Sen has actively been tweeting about the match. She isn't the only Bollywood celebrity to do so. Actors Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani and more are also posting about the match.

