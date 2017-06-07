Hungry Goat Eats Owner's Currency Notes Worth Rs 62,000 In Uttar Pradesh

Offbeat | | Updated: June 07, 2017
The goat chewed up 31 notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000. (Representational Image)

Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh:  Leaving your pet hungry could cost you dearly, as a farmer in Uttar Pradesh realised the hard way.

Much to the shock of Sarvesh Kumar Pal, his goat chewed up currency notes worth Rs 62,000 kept in the pocket of his trousers while he had gone for a bath.

The incident occurred on Monday in Siluapur village in Talgram area here.

Pal had gone to the washroom after putting the money in his trousers which were kept outside. He intended to buy bricks with it.

However, when he came out, he realised his hungry pet had already chewed up 31 notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000.

He had kept Rs 66,000 in his pocket and only two notes were left but they too were badly damaged.

