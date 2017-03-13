Holi 2017: 6 Tweets That Anyone Celebrating The Festival Of Colours Will Relate To

*Going to play Holi*



Gets text : happy Holi. Play safe.



*wears helmet*

*Wears pads*

*elbow guard*

*takes new life insurance policy* — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 13, 2017

Standing under shower for 90 minutes, I was continuously thinking about how to play water-less Holi and save water #HappyHoli — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) March 13, 2017

Pass the Singh residence at your risk. #buranamaanoholihaipic.twitter.com/HRFMvGQV65 — Satbir Singh (@thesatbir) March 13, 2017

Holi, when a kid throws a water balloon from a balcony & you're angry, but also it's a girl so you're like YEAH GIRLS CAN BE HOOLIGANS TOO. — Meenakshi Madhavan (@reddymadhavan) March 11, 2017

Happy holi to all except the kids who threw a water balloon at me, I hope you only get karela at home and lose 10 marks in every paper ever — Rohan (@mojorojo) March 13, 2017

This Holi: don't put colors on dogs.

They don't like it and you shouldn't force it on them.

Actually, apply that rule to humans too. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) March 13, 2017

Holi hai! Chances are you, like most people, were rudely woken up this morning by someone, somewhere blasting Amitabh Bachchan's Rang Barse. It's been over 30 years but no other song seems to have come close to edging it out of people's Holi playlist. Your family group on WhatsApp was probably overflowing with colourful GIFs and Holi greetings. If you went online, you'll know that #HappyHoli was the top trend on Twitter in India for most of the day. Whether you're spending the day armed with a pichkari and water balloons or staying in and gorging on gujiyas and drinking thandai, here are 6 tweets that sum up exactly how we all feel on Holi.1. Personal safety is key, especially on Holi2. Remember, don't waste water - on Holi or any other day3. This is probably what your neighbour's arsenal of water balloons looks like. Consider yourself warned4. Dear parents, please use Holi as an example to educate your children about consent. Bura na mano, Holi hai (Don't take it personally, it's Holi) doesn't quite cut it anymore5. Comedian Rohan Joshi's shraap (curse) is oh-so-funny. We're not sure which is worse - karela or losing the 10 marks6. But we think stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant says it best. Be respectful to your four-legged friends and fellow humansHow are your Holi celebrations going? Let us know in the comments section below.