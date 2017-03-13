Holi 2017: 6 Tweets That Anyone Celebrating The Festival Of Colours Will Relate To

1. Personal safety is key, especially on Holi
*Going to play Holi*— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 13, 2017
Gets text : happy Holi. Play safe.
*wears helmet*
*Wears pads*
*elbow guard*
*takes new life insurance policy*
2. Remember, don't waste water - on Holi or any other day
Standing under shower for 90 minutes, I was continuously thinking about how to play water-less Holi and save water #HappyHoli— Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) March 13, 2017
3. This is probably what your neighbour's arsenal of water balloons looks like. Consider yourself warned
Pass the Singh residence at your risk. #buranamaanoholihaipic.twitter.com/HRFMvGQV65— Satbir Singh (@thesatbir) March 13, 2017
4. Dear parents, please use Holi as an example to educate your children about consent. Bura na mano, Holi hai (Don't take it personally, it's Holi) doesn't quite cut it anymore
Holi, when a kid throws a water balloon from a balcony & you're angry, but also it's a girl so you're like YEAH GIRLS CAN BE HOOLIGANS TOO.— Meenakshi Madhavan (@reddymadhavan) March 11, 2017
5. Comedian Rohan Joshi's shraap (curse) is oh-so-funny. We're not sure which is worse - karela or losing the 10 marks
Happy holi to all except the kids who threw a water balloon at me, I hope you only get karela at home and lose 10 marks in every paper ever— Rohan (@mojorojo) March 13, 2017
6. But we think stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant says it best. Be respectful to your four-legged friends and fellow humans
This Holi: don't put colors on dogs.— Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) March 13, 2017
They don't like it and you shouldn't force it on them.
Actually, apply that rule to humans too.
