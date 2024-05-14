'Serious Career Option': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath's Post On Gamers Is Viral

Mr Kamath's post soon gained traction on LinkedIn.

India's gaming industry has exploded in popularity over the past decade. Young adults, or millennials, are driving this growth by actively participating and even competing at the highest levels, both domestically and internationally.

This rising passion for gaming has caught the attention of influential figures. Recently, Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, publicly advocated for gaming to be recognized as a legitimate career path, underlining the industry's growing importance.

"This isn't just a hobby anymore but a serious career option that deserves validation from parents and institutions alike."

"What worked in the last 20 years will likely not work in the next 20. Interactive forms of entertainment are increasingly taking market share, let's all give the gaming industry the importance it deserves," Mr Kamath wrote on LinkedIn.

A user commented, "Absolutely, Nikhil Kamath! The gaming industry is evolving rapidly and offers incredible career opportunities. It's time for broader recognition and support for this thriving field. Let's continue to champion its significance together!" one user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Besides entertainment, gaming industry is the future of marketing where you can attract prospects to your website and help them push down to the funnel."

"This is a must watch show for anyone trying to understand the Indian gaming ecosystem ... really well hosted, concepts well articulated, insightful discussions with a super mix of industry experts. What I loved about this talk is how it facilitates and was designed to benefit the freshers into the industry and of course with the aim to benefit the Indian gaming industry at large in the long ru," the third user wrote.