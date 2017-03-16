'Hacked' McDonald's Serves Anti-Trump Tweet. Twitter Is Lovin' It

Mcdonald's sent out a tweet attacking US President Donald Trump, company says account was compromised

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this. — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

@McDonaldsCorp there's nothing to be ashamed of here — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) March 16, 2017

@McDonaldsCorp I'll buy 100 McNuggets right now if you put the tweet back up. — Pete Haas (@dimeford) March 16, 2017

.@McDonaldsCorp that was your best tweet yet — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) March 16, 2017

@McDonaldsCorp you should be proud. — Jason Hirschhorn (@JasonHirschhorn) March 16, 2017

Honestly, @McDonaldsCorp, you should have kept the tweet. Because, ba da ba ba ba, I was lovin' it. https://t.co/kwDkE7tg3d — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) March 16, 2017

Someone at McDonald's is in big trouble. A tweet attacking US President Donald Trump was sent out from their corporate account earlier today along with an unsavoury comment about the size of his hands. "You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have Barack Obama back. Also, you have tiny hands.", the tweet said. Even though the tweet was deleted in 20 minutes, it was retweeted over 200 times and the damage was done.The company hinted that their account could have been hacked and they are investigating the tweet. Mr Trump is yet to respond to the tweet.Twitter was abuzz soon after the tweet was sent outAs far as Donald Trump goes, who is often the target of online trolls, we doubt he's lovin' it!