'Hacked' McDonald's Serves Anti-Trump Tweet. Twitter Is Lovin' It

Mcdonald's sent out a tweet attacking US President Donald Trump, company says account was compromised

New Delhi:  Someone at McDonald's is in big trouble. A tweet attacking US President Donald Trump was sent out from their corporate account earlier today along with an unsavoury comment about the size of his hands. "You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have Barack Obama back. Also, you have tiny hands.", the tweet said. Even though the tweet was deleted in 20 minutes, it was retweeted over 200 times and the damage was done.

The company hinted that their account could have been hacked and they are investigating the tweet. Mr Trump is yet to respond to the tweet.
 

Twitter was abuzz soon after the tweet was sent out
 
As far as Donald Trump goes, who is often the target of online trolls, we doubt he's lovin' it!

