'Hacked' McDonald's Serves Anti-Trump Tweet. Twitter Is Lovin' It

The company hinted that their account could have been hacked and they are investigating the tweet. Mr Trump is yet to respond to the tweet.
Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this.— McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017
Twitter was abuzz soon after the tweet was sent out
As far as Donald Trump goes, who is often the target of online trolls, we doubt he's lovin' it!