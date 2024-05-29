Woman Posts About Taj Mahal Hotel's Canine Companion, Ratan Tata's Animal Love Story

The dog has been a part of the hotel since birth.

A recent social media post by HR professional Rubi Khan highlighted a heartwarming example of Ratan Tata's well-known love for animals. Ms Khan encountered a dog residing on the grounds of Mumbai's iconic Taj Mahal Hotel. Upon inquiry, she learned that the dog had been living there since birth and was treated kindly by the staff. This kindness stemmed from strict instructions by Mr Tata himself, ensuring the well-being of any animals who find their way onto the hotel premises.

"My curiosity led me to ask the hotel staff about him, and I learned that he has been a part of the hotel since birth. There are strict instructions from Mr. Ratan Tata to treat these animals well if they enter the premises," Rubi wrote in her LinkedIn post.

Ms Khan went on to describe how this encounter touched her and said,"What inspired me to write this is the realisation that this place, home to numerous guests ranging from political dignitaries to national and international celebrities, values every being within its walls. The entrance of such a prestigious establishment holds significant importance, and there he was, peacefully sleeping, perhaps unnoticed by many of the guests. Amidst the chaos, he owns the place, finding his sanctuary."

"This scenario highlighted a profound truth for me: in the midst of leading and driving business while being customer-obsessed, the true soul of a business is reflected in how it treats others. We often speak about inclusion, biases, psychological safety, and emotional intelligence. I witnessed all these principles in action here. It's a fine balance of head and heart, being authentic, and not worrying about what others might think as they enter this esteemed property," she added.

The post has gone extremely viral on LinkedIn, and people are appreciating the gesture by the Tata group and Ratan Tata.

"This story again reiterates how culture and values trickle down in a professional setting as well," commented a user.

"Kudos! This is amazing. Every building should have provision for so-called'stray'' animals. They don't ask for anything, become part of your lives, and instead give so much! emotionally and innocently," wrote another user.