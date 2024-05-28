Stormy Daniels Receives Death Threats Amid Donald Trump Hush Money Trial

Stormy Daniels a well-known personality in the adult film business.

Former US President Donald Trump's historic trial has entered its final act on Tuesday, with closing arguments to the jury who must then decide whether to hand down the first-ever criminal conviction of a former US president. However, Stormy Daniels, the adult star at the heart of the hush money case, has revealed that she has been receiving death threats.

"Back in 2018, there was stuff like 'liar,' 'slut,' 'gold digger.' This time around, it's different. It is direct threats. It is 'I'm going to come to your house to slit your throat,'" she told The Mirror. Her statements are featured in a new documentary titled "Stormy".

She added that the people are not hiding their identities. "They're not even using bot accounts, they're using their real accounts," she said. "I compare them to suicide bombers. They legitimately think that what they're doing is right. Those people who see me as a villain. "It just makes me scratch my head and really question how they would want their daughters treated, or their sisters, or their mother," Ms Daniels continued.

She read out some of the messages which said, "Even if you'd have been raped, you should have kept your mouth quiet for the greater good" and "You're nothing but a fat hillbilly, Trump would never touch you, stop lying, before I'm forced to shut you up myself."

Meanwhile, as per AFP, the adult star, who claims to have had sex with Mr Trump in 2006, testified earlier in May, recounting the incident in often explicit detail as the real estate tycoon sat stewing just feet away. Mr Trump is accused of falsifying business records to reimburse his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment made to Ms Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election, when the lurid story of marital infidelity could have sunk his campaign against Hillary Clinton.