Grandma Swings On Monkey Bar Like It's No Big Deal. And Your Excuse Is?

The video, a little over 2 minutes long, shows the grandma standing on a wheeled cart and grabbing onto the rails of the monkey bar. She is then shown swinging to and fro on it like it's absolutely no big deal as onlookers stare at her.
"When I grow up, I want to be this grandma," reads the post accompanying the video and one couldn't help agree more. Take a look:
The video has left many on Facebook extremely impressed.
"Awesome! I couldn't even do that at any time of my younger life," says one Facebook user on the video. "A lesson to learn. You are never too late to do anything. If you believe in it, go for it!" says another.
