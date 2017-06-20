Enormous King Cobra Invades Home. Video Will Give You Sleepless Nights The king cobra is still on the loose

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT The enormous king cobra was never caught.



Watch the video below, but we warn you: it might give you nightmares





Derrick's post has been shared over 42,000 times and the video of the king cobra exploring the house and climbing up the door has been viewed almost 4 million times in just two days.



"The Bomba came to the scene and didn't find it," writes Derrick, referring to the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia. He adds that he is still scared as the cobra might come back to the house.





Terrifying, right?



Click for more





There are snakes and then there are king cobras - and this video will make you realise the difference between the two. A video and photos uploaded by Derrick YiFan show a massive king cobra that somehow managed to enter a home in Malaysia and scare its residents witless. According to the post, the incident took place at at Batu Pahat on June 18. "I heard voices outside and saw this giant snake," writes Derrick in his post titled 'The giant king cobra broke into the house'. In what is perhaps the worst thing about this whole incident, they never managed to capture the snake and are afraid that it will come back again.Watch the video below, but we warn you: it might give you nightmaresDerrick's post has been shared over 42,000 times and the video of the king cobra exploring the house and climbing up the door has been viewed almost 4 million times in just two days."The Bomba came to the scene and didn't find it," writes Derrick, referring to the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia. He adds that he is still scared as the cobra might come back to the house.Terrifying, right?Click for more trending news