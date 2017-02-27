Australia Is Home To 'The World's Happiest Animal.' This Pic Proves It.

Cyclist's GoPro captures a rare Australian animal that seems to be 'smiling'

Cyclist stops to take a selfie with a quokka, a rare Australian marsupial

Australia - home of animals you never even knew existed. But here's one that should be on your radar. The quokka. Or as Australians call it - the world's happiest animal. While they are considered vulnerable to extinction on the mainland, the small nocturnal marsupials call Rottnest Island in Western Australia home. And that's where a cyclist got up close and personal with one. 21-year-old Campbell Jones was cycling during his first trip to the island when he spotted a quokka. Jones tells Perth Now he could not help but pull over for a selfie with the cat-sized marsupial. Lucky for him, quokkas are known for their friendly and approachable nature.

Jones says the quokka seemed happy to be photographed. But it's what happened once he put down his GoPro that has the Internet really excited.

The cat-sized marsupial is known as 'the world's happiest animal'

"As I walked back to my bike, the quokka chased after me," he explains. "I put down the GoPro and it jumped at me as if to say come 'come back'."

Cue a collective 'aww.'

Cyclist captures Quokka leap at his GoPro before snagging selfie in Australia. Posting this because I'm sick of Trump posts. And it's cute. pic.twitter.com/JK1BjpXjHQ — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) February 26, 2017

PLEASE GOOGLE QUOKKA AND CRY WITH ME I LOVE AUSTRALIAN ANIMALS — marnee (@uItrahardcore) February 27, 2017

@MyDaughtersArmy Quokka? Didn't even know it existed, but now I must have one! — JAYSON (@JaysonDLS) February 26, 2017

Experts say quokkas are naturally very curious. And, thankfully, completely harmless.

Of course, they are wild animals at the end of the day, so people are often warned against touching, feeding or harming them.

But, as these pictures prove, quokkas are so friendly, they don't even need to be approached or encouraged with food. Just let them come to you.

My feed is a strange mix of Oscar posts and the world is burning posts. Also one adorable quokka. — Chris Pramas (@Pramas) February 27, 2017

Added #QuokkaSelfie to your bucket list yet?