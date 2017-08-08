AintNoCinderella: Women Are Tweeting Pics Of Themselves Out At Midnight

Congress leader Sharmishta Mukherjee and actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana, also known by her stage name, Ramya, tweeted selfies of themselves out past midnight.
"If I'm out at 12am, it DOES NOT mean I'm to be raped, molested, chased. My dignity is my right 24X7 #AintNoCinderella," tweeted Ms Mukherjee.
Ms Spandana, meanwhile, simply tweeted a selfie with the hashtag #AintNoCinderella.
And while Mr Bhatti has since backtracked on his remarks, women on Twitter have been posting pictures of themselves out late at night, with the hashtag #AintNoCinderella.
It's midnight and I can be wherever I want to be, because I #AintNoCinderella - Regressive India, please take note pic.twitter.com/TgycSQP17U— Elixir Nahar (@ElixirNahar) August 7, 2017
No man can stop me from going out whenever I want. Public spaces for women! #AintNoCinderellapic.twitter.com/jaipo3Dtai— Nabakalpita Bora (@NabakalpitaB) August 7, 2017
#AintNoCinderella ... it's time to step out ! pic.twitter.com/CAWBJ83guk— Sharmiela Mandre (@sharmilamandre) August 8, 2017
If you take law into your hands at 2:00 pm or 2:00 am or whatever am/pm, then YOU are the problem, not ME. #AintNoCinderella— (@angryoungwoman) August 8, 2017
I wear metaphorical boots meant for walking not glass slippers which break after midnight.— Rana Safvi (@iamrana) August 8, 2017
Will be out till when I want
#AintNoCinderella
Many men are tweeting their support as well:
#AintNoCinderella is the best campaign till date.. Common ladies stand n fight for ur rights. You have as equal right as men do.— Roman D'souza (@romandsouza) August 8, 2017
This Twitter Trend is for all the powerful women out there to everyone
Who came up with - #AintNoCinderella? Badass! It's so sad that I can't tweet on this like all the women here. A big #ShoutOut to you all.— Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) August 7, 2017
On Friday, 29-year-old Varnika Kundu was chased on the streets of Chandigarh and nearly kidnapped, allegedly by 23-year-old Vikas Barala and his friend. She wrote about the terrifying experience in a Facebook post that went viral.
Haryana BJP vice president Mr Bhatti was skewered on social media for questioning why Ms Kundu was "allowed to stay out late."
Responding to his remarks in an interview to NDTV, Ms Kundu, said: "It is none of his business, it is my business and my family's what I do and where... If it wasn't for men like these, I wouldn't be unsafe going out... whether it was 12 am or 2 am or 4 am."
