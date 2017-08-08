AintNoCinderella: Women Are Tweeting Pics Of Themselves Out At Midnight

Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee is one of many tweeting pictures with the hashtag #AintNoCinderella

If I'm out at 12am, it DOES NOT mean I'm to be raped, molested, chased. My dignity is my right 24X7 #AintNoCinderellapic.twitter.com/6SN0I5NbSN — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 7, 2017

My 16 year old daughter and I. We will go where/when we want...

And yes we're NOT looking 4 a prince to save either of us!#AintNoCinderellapic.twitter.com/wdrdmSiGNH — BeeGorgeous (@BeeGorgeous3) August 7, 2017

It's midnight and I can be wherever I want to be, because I #AintNoCinderella - Regressive India, please take note pic.twitter.com/TgycSQP17U — Elixir Nahar (@ElixirNahar) August 7, 2017

No man can stop me from going out whenever I want. Public spaces for women! #AintNoCinderellapic.twitter.com/jaipo3Dtai — Nabakalpita Bora (@NabakalpitaB) August 7, 2017

If you take law into your hands at 2:00 pm or 2:00 am or whatever am/pm, then YOU are the problem, not ME. #AintNoCinderella — (@angryoungwoman) August 8, 2017

I wear metaphorical boots meant for walking not glass slippers which break after midnight.

Will be out till when I want

#AintNoCinderella — Rana Safvi (@iamrana) August 8, 2017

#AintNoCinderella is the best campaign till date.. Common ladies stand n fight for ur rights. You have as equal right as men do. — Roman D'souza (@romandsouza) August 8, 2017

#AintNoCinderella

This Twitter Trend is for all the powerful women out there to everyone — Venkatesh.s kulla (@venkateshskulla) August 8, 2017

Who came up with - #AintNoCinderella? Badass! It's so sad that I can't tweet on this like all the women here. A big #ShoutOut to you all. — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) August 7, 2017