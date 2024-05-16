Six Killed In Odisha's Keonjhar As Car Crushed By Two Trucks

The car was crushed between two trucks on National Highway 520 in Champua area.

Six people, including four women, died in a tragic accident on Wednesday evening in Odisha's Keonjhar district. Their car was crushed between two trucks on National Highway 520 in the Champua area.

Police report that the car was traveling behind a truck that suddenly braked. The car rammed into the back of the truck. A second truck following too closely then collided with the car from behind, causing the fatalities. All six occupants of the car, who were all family members, died at the scene.

The bodies have been sent to the hospital for autopsy.

