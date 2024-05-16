Blinkit Introduces The 'Free Dhaniya' Option Following The User's Mother's Suggestion

This user-friendly change came about after a social media post.

In a move that resonates with many Indian households' traditions, online grocery delivery platform Blinkit has added a "free dhaniya" option for vegetable orders, prompted by a user's suggestion inspired by his mother's advice. The CEO, Albinder Dhindsa, has assured further enhancements to the service in response to user feedback.

The initiative stemmed from a social media post by a user highlighting the absence of complimentary offerings like free dhaniya while purchasing vegetables, which are customary in traditional marketplaces. The user recounted their mother's perspective, advocating for the inclusion of free herbs with substantial vegetable orders.

It's live! Everyone please thank Ankit's mom 💛



We will polish the feature in next couple of weeks.

Upon being tagged in the post, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa responded promptly, stating, "Will do," signalling the company's commitment to addressing user concerns. Subsequently, in a follow-up post four hours later, Dhindsa announced the implementation of the "free dhaniya" feature, attributing the initiative to the user's mother, Ankit Sawant.

This conversation on X gained significant traction, amassing over 5 lakh views and over 7000 likes. The inclusion of a screenshot showcasing the newly introduced option garnered positive reactions from users, who appreciated Blinkit's responsiveness to user suggestions.

The news has sparked humorous exchanges in the comments section, with users sharing their anecdotes and perspectives on the cultural significance of complimentary offerings in grocery shopping.

"This Dhaniya update is worth a billion dollars in market cap. 5% higher closing tomorrow," commented a user.

"Great that you are listening to your customers so promptly. One more request: please introduce jute or cloth bags for carrying refundable fees. I won't mind paying a small fee to get my blinkit orders always in reusable bags. I feel we are generating a lot of paper waste; otherwise, with qcommerce, the frequency becomes an issue," wrote another user.