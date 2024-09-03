Elon Musk Unveils X TV Beta Version: Key Features And Usage Tips

This development aims to reduce reliance on external media platforms.

CEO of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, has advanced his efforts to transform microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) into a popular multimedia platform. The tech tycoon and owner of SpaceX recently made the beta version of X TV public on social media. With this new feature, users can watch films and live material right within the X app. By reducing the need to move to other media players, this feature will lessen the X user's dependency on external media platforms.

Beta version of 𝕏 TV is out https://t.co/taODqsMECS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 3, 2024

Since the media app is released in beta version and not fully live for all users. Early adopters are already exploring the app's functionality, and feedback is expected to shape further developments. This launch marks an exciting phase for X TV as it moves closer to a full release.

The X TV app beta version was now live on Android TVs.It will be available on LG, Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV, with more integrations coming soon.

According to Digit, the key features of the novel media platform will include, Replay TV: You can store up to 72 hours of shows in the cloud with this feature. Startover TV: This feature allows viewers to start any live show from the beginning, even if they tune in late. Free Cloud DVR: Users can record up to 100 hours of content without any additional costs with this feature.