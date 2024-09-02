Elon Musk Refers To X By Its Old Name 'Twitter', Internet Reacts

Elon Musk, who rechristened Twitter X, seemed to have momentarily forgotten the new name of his social media platform. The billionaire entrepreneur, on Monday, referred to X as "Twitter" in a post after the platform was banned in Brazil.



Mr Musk shared a meme that showed a person lying on a pile of money, with the caption "POV: VPN companies after Brazil banned Twitter." The use of the original name did not go unnoticed, with many users joking that the "rebranding is going well."

“He's still calling it Twitter LOL,” a user commented under the post.

Another wrote, “I'm glad you recognize that the app is still called Twitter.”

Someone wrote, “Why are you excited about sharing this? I thought your company was called X? This meme is about Twitter.”

Elon Musk's social media platform X was banned in Brazil on Saturday following the suspension order by Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes, citing non-compliance with court orders and the spread of disinformation. Mr Musk has responded by calling the judge an "evil dictator cosplaying as a judge" and accusing him of trying to destroy democracy in Brazil.



The ban comes after a months-long standoff between Mr Musk and the Brazilian authorities investigating the spread of disinformation on the platform. The judge previously ordered the suspension of several accounts belonging to supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who tried to discredit the voting system in the 2022 election.



Mr Musk's platform has over 22 million users in Brazil and has been accused of allowing the spread of disinformation and hate speech. The judge's order also includes a fine of 50,000 reais (Rs 7.5 lakhs) for anyone who tries to bypass the ban using VPNs or other technological means.



Mr Musk has expressed outrage, calling the ban an attack on free speech and democracy.