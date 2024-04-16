Shubman Gill Fangirl's Priceless Reaction After Seeing Him Is Viral

The caption humorously reads, "Gill ne maari entry yaar..."

A video of a fan's priceless reaction on seeing Shubman Gill, the newly-appointed captain of Gujarat Titans, is going viral on the internet. Shared on Instagram by the Gujarat Titans, it shows the team captain walking through the lobby to thunderous applause. One staff member, seemingly a fervent admirer of Mr Gill, couldn't contain her joy. The young woman, clearly starstruck, can't help but clutch her chest in disbelief as Mr Gill passes by. The clip even features the catchy tune "Tune Maari Entry" from the movie Gunday, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

The caption humorously reads, "Gill ne maari entry yaar..."

See the viral video here:

The video of her reaction quickly went viral on the internet and several fans were able to relate to the girl's response.

A user commented, "That girl is giving my reactions!"

Another user commented, "The girl is soooo mee."

"Any and every girl after seeing captain Gill," the third user wrote.

"She represents us all," the fourth user commented.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill was announced as the new skipper of Gujarat Titans after Hardik Pandya left for the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024.

A fine half-century by Shubman Gill and brilliant finishing by Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan helped Gujarat Titans (GT) secure a thrilling three-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Jaipur last week.

GT is now in the sixth spot in the table, with three wins and three losses, giving them six points. RR have suffered their first loss after four wins, and with eight points, they are still at the top of the tally.