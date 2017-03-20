7 Days, 7 Marathons, 7 Continents: This 70-Year-Old Woman Has Done It All

To celebrate her 70th birthday, an American woman did something extraordinary - she ran 7 marathons, on 7 different continents, in just 7 days! Chau Smith has been running marathons since she was 48, but with this incredible feat she topped off her own record in January this year. With the help of an event called the



Between January 25 to January 31, Ms Smith ran full marathons in Perth, Singapore, Egypt, Netherlands, New York, Chile and Antarctica. Impressive, right?



In a video posted on her YouTube channel, she explains her decision to undertake this incredible feat and her love for running. The Vietnam-born Ms Smith started running in 1990 to 'release stress and be healthier,' according to her video.



"The reason I am running the Triple 7 Quest is that I'm turning 70 next month - I thought it would be a perfect challenge to run seven marathons in seven days on seven continents to celebrate my seven decades," she says.



To complete 7 marathons in 7 different continents, Ms Smith and her group finished one race and flew to the next. Speaking to the



She still managed to complete the full race in 5 hours and 51 minutes.



Watch Ms Smith's inspiring video below:







What do you think of this praise-worthy achievement? Let us know using the comments section below.



