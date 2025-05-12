"Not An Era Of War, But Also Not Era Of Terror": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reiterated his "this is not an era of war" message with an important insertion - "But this is also not an era of terror" - in a strong note to Pakistan. "Our unity against all forms of terrorism is our greatest strength. This is certainly not the era of war, but this is also not the era of terrorism. Zero tolerance against terrorism is the guarantee of a better world," he said. The Prime Minister was addressing the nation on Monday evening for the first time since India launched 'Operation Sindoor' against terror bases in Pakistan.

"The terrorists had removed the sindoor (vermilion) of our sisters, so India destroyed their headquarters of terror," he said.

Under 'Operation Sindoor', India hit nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7. The 25-minute operation was in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where terrorists gunned down 26 people, only men, in front of their families. The attack, which India blamed on a Pakistan-based terror group, broke down the already strained ties between the two nuclear-powered nations.

PM Modi said that 'Operation Sindoor' has marked a decisive shift in India's strategic approach and a "new normal" in counter-terrorism measures. “Operation Sindoor is now India's established policy in the fight against terrorism, marking a decisive shift in India's strategic approach,” he declared.

Criticising Pakistan's air attacks, the Prime Minister said, "In its agitation (after Operation Sindoor), Pakistan resorted to a reckless act, instead of joining the global fight against terrorism... It launched attacks on Indian schools, colleges, gurudwaras, temples, and civilian homes and also targeted military bases."

New Delhi's May 7 strikes were responded to by Islamabad with a wave of drones and other munitions that targeted several Indian cities and military bases.

After days of missile, drone and artillery attacks, India and Pakistan arrived at an understanding for a ceasefire on Saturday.