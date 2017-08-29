MeT Department Predicts 'Extremely Heavy Rainfall' In Mumbai, Chief Minister Urges People To Stay Indoors Tomorrow

According to the MeT forecast, the Mumbai region, Southern Gujarat, North-Central Maharashtra and Goa may receive a heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

Mumbai | | Updated: August 29, 2017 23:11 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
MeT Department Predicts 'Extremely Heavy Rainfall' In Mumbai, Chief Minister Urges People To Stay Indoors Tomorrow

The western coast of Maharashtra may receive up to 250 mm of rainfall in the next 48 hours.

Mumbai:  With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting an "extremely heavy rainfall" in the next 24 to 48 hours, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today urged the people to stay indoors.

He added that only those government employees, who handled critical departments and essential services, would be on duty tomorrow.

"In the wake of the warnings issued by the IMD, those in Mumbai and surrounding areas are advised to stay home, unless there is an emergency," Mr Fadnavis said.

According to the MeT forecast, the Mumbai region, Southern Gujarat, North-Central Maharashtra and Goa may receive a heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

The IMD said the low pressure over these regions might be upgraded to a "depression", which would mean more rainfall.

The western coast of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, may receive up to 250 mm of rainfall in the next 48 hours.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READArmy Chief Said He Could Ensure Max Damage: Government Sources On Doklam
Mumbai rainIndia Meteorological DepartmentDevendra Fadnavis

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Babumoshai BandookbaazA GentlemanSniffVivegamIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreAadhaar PAN linking

................................ Advertisement ................................