14th Mumbai Marathon Flagged-Off, Indian Olympian Among 42,000 Marathoners

The 14th edition of the Mumbai Marathon kicked off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai on Sunday. Over 42,000 marathoners from different corners of the world are taking part in the event which features full marathon for amateurs in which participants will cover a distance of 42-kms, and half marathon where participants will cover 21-kms.Organisers of the event said that 53 elite international and Indian runners are participating in the competition.Many first-timers are also participating in the competition. "This is the first time I am participating for the full marathon. I have done 2-3 half marathon before, but this will be my first attempt at a full marathon," said a contestant.Over 10,000 policemen are deployed throughout the entire stretch to ensure security of the participants.Around 11 ambulances and 500 doctors have also been deployed to ensure that the marathoners do not face any problem.Some of India's biggest names, including Olympian Kheta Ram are participating in the event.Among international athletes, Ethiopia's Dinknesh Mekash, Levy Matebo (Kenya) are competing for the full marathon.