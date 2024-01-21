2 Including 74-Year-Old Die During Mumbai Marathon, 22 Hospitalised: Cops

Foreigners also participated in Tata Mumbai Marathon at Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai

Two participants, including a 74-year-old man, collapsed and died during the annual TATA Mumbai Marathon, which was held here on Sunday, a police official said.

According to the police official, 22 persons who took part in the running event were hospitalised for dehydration and other reasons.

The dead participants were identified as Suvradeep Banerjee (40) from Kolkata and Rajendra Bora (74) from Mumbai.

Mr Banerjee, a seasoned full marathoner and software engineer, collapsed near the Haji Ali Junction, while Bora slumped to the road near a petrol pump close to a popular pizza joint opposite Marine Drive, the official added.

