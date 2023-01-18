Watch: 80-Year-Old Woman Runs Mumbai Marathon In Saree, Sets Fitness Goals

Internet users were left inspired by her commitment to fitness

The 18th edition of the iconic Tata Mumbai Marathon, which was held on Sunday, saw the participation of over 55,000 people. Mumbaikars from all walks of life ran together for various social causes. Not just young people, children, specially-abled and senior citizens also actively participated in the marathon. One such participant who stole the show was an 80-year-old woman who surprised everyone by running in the marathon.

The elderly woman's granddaughter, Dimple Mehta Fernandes, took to Instagram to share a video of her participating in the marathon. In the video, the 80-year-old woman named Bharti can be seen comfortably running the marathon in a saree and a pair of sneakers, while carrying the tricolour in her hand. She clocked 4.2 km in 51 minutes.

The video was captioned as, "So inspired by the sheer will and grit of my 80-year-old Nani who ran the TATA Marathon this Sunday."

Watch the video here:

The clip also carries an interview snippet of the woman in which she said that she had been practicing for the marathon every day, and this is her fifth time participating in the event. When asked why she carried the Tiranga during the run, she replied that she is proud to be an Indian and wants people to know about her national identity. The elderly woman also advised the youth to move and run more for their good health.

Internet users who watched the video were left inspired by her commitment to fitness and applauded her energy and enthusiasm. One user said, '' So inspiring and happy to see her run..Age is just a number!!'' Another commented, '' What a star.'' ''Wow! This is inspiring,'' said a third.

The Tata Mumbai Marathon is an annual event which is held on the third Sunday of January every year. This was the first time the event took place after a break of two years due to COVID-19 restrictions

Featured Video Of The Day Why 5G Is Critical For India's Economic Growth