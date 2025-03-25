"Heard A Loud Bang'': Speeding Swiggy Delivery Rider Injures Elderly Woman, Company Responds

An elderly couple in Bengaluru was hit by a speeding delivery rider on Monday afternoon, leaving the woman, in her 60s, severely injured. A witness quickly rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors found no fractures despite significant pain. According to eyewitnesses, the delivery rider was travelling at a high speed when he lost control of his vehicle, striking the couple. Upon arrival at the hospital, medical examinations revealed that she had miraculously escaped without any fractures, despite the force of the impact.

"Heard a loud bang near my home this afternoon. An elderly couple had been hit by a Swiggy delivery rider. The woman, in her 60s, was in severe pain — I rushed her to a nearby hospital. Thankfully, no fractures. Delivery bikes are constantly zipping through our roads, often in a rush. This is becoming a serious safety issue. It's time the government caps the speed of delivery vehicles to 50 kmph. Like taxis, they need regulation," read the tweet.

Heard a loud bang near my home this afternoon. An elderly couple had been hit by a #Swiggy delivery rider. The woman, in her 60s, was in severe pain — I rushed her to a nearby hospital. Thankfully, no fractures.



Delivery bikes are constantly zipping through our roads, often in a… pic.twitter.com/Vi4TkPXqr8 — Sivasubramaniam Jayaraman (@JsivaUrbantranz) March 24, 2025

The accident has sparked renewed concerns over the dangers posed by delivery riders recklessly speeding through city streets to meet stringent delivery deadlines, highlighting the need for improved safety measures and responsible driving practices.

One user wrote, "I think the government should mandate that delivery riders should only drive low speed electric vehicles. This way, no way they can ever ride in rash manner as low speed electric vehicles have max speed of 25km/hr."

Another commented, "Govt. must levy penalties on the service providers for traffic rule violations and accidents caused by their 'delivery partners' for this nonsense to be controlled. Instead, they'll get away by saying that contractually these riders are freelancers and not employees."

A third said, "this is a continuing nuisance,not adhering to road safety causing injury to others. Earlier the top cop had warned Swiggy management to be jailed if delivery personnel caused a accident. It has come into action,entire mgmt vl be .these reckless scoundrels deserve it."

Swiggy's customer care team responded to Sivasubramaniam Jayaraman's post on X, requesting details about the delivery agent involved in the incident so they could take necessary action.

"@JsivaUrbantranz we would appreciate any relevant information you can share through DM regarding the delivery partner, so we can take appropriate action," the company replied.