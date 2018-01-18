TATA Mumbai Marathon 2018: Date, Eligibility And Other FAQs The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2018, previously known as Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon, is one of the top ten marathons in the world and will be held on January 21, Sunday.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2018 will be held in six categories. New Delhi: The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2018, previously known as Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon, is one of the top ten marathons in the world and will be held on January 21, Sunday. It is one of the richest races in India with a prize pool of $405,000. Those who are 18 years of age on the race day are eligible to participate in the marathon. A fee of Rs 2,000 is charged for domestic applicants and for overseas applicants it is USD 50.



The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2018 will be held in six categories. In the 42.195 km marathon category, which is open for both men and women, has a time limit of 7 hours. For Half Marathon race of 21.097 km, the timings for men is 2 hours 45 minutes and for women, it is 3 hours. Apart from these there is a 6 km dream run, a 4.3 km senior citizens race, a 2.4 km champions with disability category race and a newly add Timed 10K run.



The specialty of this marathon is that people from all walks of life participate in the race including Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, business tycoons, amateur athletes, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.



Kenya's Valentine Kipketer holds the course record of 2:24:33, the fastest time ever run for a marathon in India in the women's marathon category. In 2016, Gideon Kipketer broke the men's marathon record, completing the race in 2:08:35.



