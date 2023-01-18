Video: Elderly Couple Offers Salt To Mumbai Marathon Runners, Wins Hearts

An elderly couple offers salt to Tata Mumbai Marathon

A video doing rounds on the internet shows an elderly couple offering salt to runners at the 2023 Tata Mumbai Marathon. The 18th edition of the iconic marathon was held on Sunday. In the clip shared by the official Twitter handle of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, an elderly woman is seen standing on the road while holding a plate of salt in her hands. As the runners pass by, she offers them the salt, which helps prevent dehydration during the run. An elderly man is also standing beside her and giving salt to the participants.

“Spreading positive energy at the age of 82! This old couple teaches us how to love without expectations,” the text on the video read.

The clip, which has collected over 81,000 views on the platform, was posted with the caption, “Ability to be able to love unconditionally comes from the art of being selfless."

"Ability to be able to love unconditionally comes from the art of being selfless."#TMM2023#HarDilMumbaipic.twitter.com/xxpzTzmsF7 — Tata Mumbai Marathon (@TataMumMarathon) January 17, 2023

Many users found the video to be delightful and praised the couple for their gesture.

“So nice to see the encouragement given by these senior citizens. Regards and best wishes to them,” a user wrote.

“Salute to the volunteers who stand there for so long, they are as much heroes as the runners .. Love the Mumbai spirit,” a comment read.

One person said, “Always my favourite part of the Mumbai Marathon”.

“Mumbaikars of all ages and sizes cheering the runners in their own way makes TMM the best in the country. We always miss this warmth in Delhi,” a user wrote.

“TMM has an amazing turnout of Mumbaikars who come out and give away their blessings !! It always gives you goosebumps when you run TMM,” a comment read.

More than 55,000 people participated in the Tata Mumbai Marathon this year. It is an annual event held on the third Sunday of January every year.