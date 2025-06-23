Elderly Couple Assaulted, Thrown Out By Sons In Maharashtra

An elderly couple was allegedly beaten up by their two sons and driven out of their home in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

The police have registered a case against the two sons and their wives under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official said.

He said the victims, who are in their 70s, were allegedly repeatedly assaulted by the accused and thrown out of their home in the Patil Ali area of Vasai on June 16.

The official said that the couple had nowhere to go and were provided temporary shelter by a volunteer from a local NGO.

No arrests have been made so far, and the matter is being probed, the officer added.

