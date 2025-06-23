Advertisement
Elderly Couple Assaulted, Thrown Out By Sons In Maharashtra

The official said that the couple had nowhere to go and were provided temporary shelter by a volunteer from a local NGO.

Read Time: 1 min
Elderly Couple Assaulted, Thrown Out By Sons In Maharashtra
No arrests have been made so far, and the matter is being probed, officer said. (Representational)
  • An elderly couple was allegedly beaten by their two sons in Palghar district
  • The couple was driven out of their home in Patil Ali area of Vasai on June 16
  • Police registered case against sons. No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is ongoing
Palghar:

An elderly couple was allegedly beaten up by their two sons and driven out of their home in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

The police have registered a case against the two sons and their wives under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official said.

He said the victims, who are in their 70s, were allegedly repeatedly assaulted by the accused and thrown out of their home in the Patil Ali area of Vasai on June 16.

The official said that the couple had nowhere to go and were provided temporary shelter by a volunteer from a local NGO.

No arrests have been made so far, and the matter is being probed, the officer added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

