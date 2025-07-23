Girl, 3, Dies After Falling From 12th Floor Of High-Rise Building In Maharashtra

A tragedy struck Navkar Phase One Society in Naigaon in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as a 3-year-old girl lost her life after falling from the 12th floor of a high-rise building.

The dead has been identified as Anvika Prajapati, a resident of Room 1201, B-1 Wing, where she lived with her parents.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Tuesday when Anvika had gone to visit a relative's flat in A-3 Wing, Room 1202, located on the same floor.

According to preliminary information, while playing, the toddler climbed onto a slipper stand placed on the balcony. In a tragic turn of events, she lost her balance and fell straight down from the 12th floor.

The balcony, where she accidentally climbed onto the slipper stand, reportedly had no protective grill, a critical lapse in safety.

Family members immediately rushed her to Sir D.M. Petit Hospital in Vasai, but doctors declared her brought dead. The entire society has been left in shock and mourning following the incident.

Residents allege that many balconies in the 14-storey towers of the society lack basic safety features such as protective grills. The absence of these safety measures is believed to be a major factor in this horrific accident. Residents say that if proper precautions had been taken in time, this young life might have been saved.

"This is a painful reminder of the importance of childproofing homes, especially in high-rise buildings. One moment of oversight led to a lifetime of grief," said a neighbour who witnessed the aftermath.

The atmosphere in the society is heavy with grief, and the incident has sparked widespread concern and anger among residents over the lack of mandatory safety infrastructure.

This has reignited conversations around the urgent need for child safety measures in high-rise housing societies.

Naigaon Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and further investigation is underway.

