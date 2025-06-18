Watch: Elderly Couple Ride Vintage 'Titanic' Royal Enfield, Internet Reacts

An elderly couple riding a yellow-and-white Royal Enfield motorcycle along a highway has captured the internet's attention. The short clip, taken by a passerby from a moving car, has gone viral for all the right reasons.

Posted to Instagram, the video begins with the couple cruising gently down the road. The elderly man rides the motorcycle with the deep throttle of the engine humming in the background. Sitting sideways behind him is his partner, likely his wife, dressed in a saree, holding onto his shoulder.

The bike itself is a striking sight. Painted in a vibrant yellow and white combination, the Bullet has the word 'Titanic' written across its fuel tank.

As the car overtakes the couple, the woman filming the video calls out, "Amazing!" Her admiration was met with a smile from the man.

"Pasandida aurat with pasandida motorcycle (Favourite woman with favourite motorcycle)," the overlay text read.

The caption added, "Spotted this adorable elderly couple cruising on their beautiful vintage Royal Enfield! The uncle's smile after the compliment was absolutely priceless."

It didn't take long for the video to blow up online.

A user commented, "That's Jack and Rose on the Titanic."

Another said, "Now that's Desi Jack & Rose in a parallel universe."

"They are living their best life," a comment read.

Someone commented, "The titanic that will never sink."

A user wrote, "It's all about young soul."

Earlier, an elderly woman riding a motorcycle with her husband seated in the back went viral. The video, shared on Instagram, showed the woman riding the bike in a saree, while her husband sat behind her.