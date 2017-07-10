Kerala Actor Dileep Arrested Over Kidnapping, Sexual Assault Of Actress

After many rounds of questioning, Malayalam star Dileep was arrested today in connection with the kidnapping and sexual assault of an actress in February.The office of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed the news of the arrest, according to news agency IANS.Mr Dileep was questioned last month for over 12 hours after he claimed he and a director were being blackmailed for 1.5 crores by the kidnappers, including the actress' driver Pulsar Suni, the main accused.He was interrogated again today and then arrested.On February 17, the actress, while travelling by road to Kochi for work, was held captive in a moving car for nearly two hours while four men molested her and also took photos on their cellphones. She was dumped near the house of a director, who called the police.Six people, including Pulsar Suni, the driver she had sacked, were arrested.On June 29, the police took statements of Mr Dileep and the director who had filed the blackmail complaint."I have given all details about my complaint to the police," Mr Dileep, who appeared calm, told reporters as he left the police camp after the questioning.The actress had recently talked about legal action "against an actor" who she said had falsely suggested that she was friends with her former driver.In a statement to the press, she responded, "It's been brought to my knowledge that an actor has said that the accused in this case - Pulsar Suni and I were friends and that one should be careful while befriending people. This has pained me. If such baseless allegations are made against me, I am even willing to take legal action, if required."Though she didn't take names, there was little doubt about the actor she was referring to. Her co-star Dileep, in an interview to a local TV channel, appeared to suggest that the actress should have been more cautious about who she befriended.