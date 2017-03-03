CPM office set on fire in Kerala's Kozhikode day after attack on RSS office

A CPM office in Kerala's Kozhikode was set on fire this morning a day after four unknown men attacked an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS office in the same locality - Nadapuram. The attackers have not been identified, police said.On Thursday evening, some unidentified men threw a crude bomb at the RSS office in Nadapuram area, injuring four members of the organisation. "Investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the attack", a police official said.The attack on the RSS office on Thursday took place hours after Kundan Chandravat, a local RSS functionary in Madhya Pradesh, announced at a public meeting in Ujjain, a bounty of one crore on the head of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan."The Kerala Chief Minister is killing our RSS workers who want to take this country forward. I will pay Rs. one crore to anyone who beheads him even if I have to sell my house," Chandravat was seen saying in a video, which went viral.The RSS, however has distanced itself from Mr Chandravat's comment, "The RSS does not subscribe to any views advocating violence and strongly condemns it."Kerala has a longstanding history of violence between the RSS and Left party CPM and each side accuses the other of political murders. Many people associated with right-wing groups have been killed since May last year, and the RSS and the BJP blame the Left party and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the murders.According to police sources, over 400 political violence cases in Kannur have been reported since May 2016, around 30 per cent increase in comparison to the last three years.