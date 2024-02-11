Bengal Governor Cuts Short Kerala Trip, To Visit Violence-Hit Sandeshkhali Tomorrow

His decision comes amidst concerns over the situation in Sandeshkhali (File)

Concerned with the present situation in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, Governor CV Ananda Bose has decided to cut short his Kerala trip and return to the state to visit the "troubled spot" on Monday morning, an official said.

Currently attending the Bengal Festival in Kerala, he is scheduled to land here around 8.30 am on Monday, the official added.

His decision comes amidst concerns over the situation in Sandeshkhali, where violent protests have led to the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, the official added.

"Mr Bose is attending the Bengal Festival in Kerala. He has decided to cut short his visit and return to West Bengal on Monday morning and straightaway head to Sandeshkhali," the official said.

Mr Bose has requested a comprehensive report on the incident from the state government and has engaged in discussions with senior officials from the central armed police force and the Chief Vigilance Commissioner of the Union government, the official added.

"The governor has been repeatedly stressing that he will continue his fight against violence and corruption in West Bengal," he added.

The recent unrest in Sandeshkhali stemmed from a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on January 5 during a raid related to an alleged ration distribution scam involving local TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan.

Women in the North 24 Parganas village have accused Shajahan and his associates of land grabbing and sexual harassment, leading to further tensions in the area.

Bose in a video message on Saturday said, "The Sandeshkhali incident shows the worst that could happen in a civilised society. Women are harassed and assaulted there. The established government has to act firmly and effectively." The protesting women in Sandeshkhali alleged that Shajahan and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force, besides sexually harassing them.

Shajahan's supporters also took to the streets, further adding to the tension.

Shajahan has been on the run since last month after an ED team that went to raid his house in an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob.

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, alleged that human rights have been violated in the village. A delegation of BJP MLAs led by Adhikari went to Raj Bhavan here and submitted a memorandum, demanding the intervention of Bose to restore peace in Sandeshkhali.

