Fresh Protests In Bengal's Sandeshkhali, Villagers Block Police's Car

Women trying to block a police car in Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

Protests erupted again on Friday in Bengal's Sandeshkhali island in North 24 Parganas district, soon after cops detained a young man in the area.

Protests were reported from the Bermojur and Jhupkhali areas of Sandeshkhali. Several women came out with sticks and brooms accusing the police of detaining the wrong people. Videos showed villagers setting fire on road to block a police car.

The region has been witnessing violence over the last 10 days over alleged "land-grab and sexual assault" by Trinamool leaders.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in the area, which prohibits the assembly of four or more persons in a public area.

Director General of Police West Bengal, Rajeev Kumar and Additional Director General of Police (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar were in Sandeshkhali to bring the situation under control.

"Some people who don't want solutions for people quickly are setting artificial fires. We understand where people are setting fires and where it is artificial... You were not there, we were not there. It was a mistake. We are admitting it. We will establish rule of law," said top cop Rajeev Kumar.

A BJP delegation of women lead by MP Locket Chatterjee was stopped by the police and Locket Chatterjee was detained and taken to the Kolkata Police Headquarters in Lalbazar.

The issue once again quickly turned into BJP vs Trinamool row.

West Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha President Falguni Patra said, "The people who are being looted, Police are committing atrocities against them. This is the truth of Bengal. Nobody is safe. We are being stopped from going there because they don't want the truth to come out. Women here are trying to speak to us but Police are scaring them away."

The Trinamool alleged the BJP was only going there to create more trouble.

Cabinet Minister in West Bengal Shashi Panja said,"Let the West Bengal Police work. Let the West Bengal Government work. We are trying to bring the situation to normal. State Government is setting up camps to look into women's complaints and the law is taking its course. But the BJP wants to keep going there and create problems. And then sometimes questions arise why is so and so not being arrested. You don't worry about it. Steps will be taken. DGP is there. And steps are being taken."