'Mamata Banerjee Acting As Silent Spectator': BJP On Sandeshkhali Violence

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia slammed the West Bengal government on Wednesday over allegations of sexual harassment by women in Sandeshkhali block and said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is acting as a silent spectator.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Bhatia said that in West Bengal the law of the "anarchy ruler Mamata Banerjee prevails".

"West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is acting as a silent spectator. This is a matter of concern. This press conference highlights the lawlessness that prevails in West Bengal where it is clear to every citizen the rule of law does not prevail or exist, rather the law of the anarchy ruler Mamata Banerjee prevails," he said.

"When the perpetrator of the crime happens to be a TMC goon, the chief minister of the state doesn't even care to uphold the dignity of the women of the state, especially Hindu women, being targeted by the goons of Sheikh Shahjahan, the absconder," he added.

Coming down heavily on the Chief Minister, the BJP leader alleged that West Bengal has turned into a state run by a government of rapists.

"It will not be wrong to say that West Bengal has turned into a state where there is a government run by the rapist, of the rapist, for the rapist. Instead of standing in support of the victims, Mamata Banerjee is supporting the rapist," Bhatia said.

The Trinamool Congress has however blamed the BJP for trying to vitiate the atmosphere in Sandeshkhali.

"The only motive of the BJP was to create issues and indulge in hooliganism while going to Sandeshkhali or reaching near the place. Stone pelting ensued and people were injured there. They (BJP) say that women must be respected...Smriti Irani made instigating statements. TMC condemns the conduct of BJP, under the leadership of Sukanta Majumdar," TMC Spokesperson Sashi Panja said.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government reimposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in and around 500 metres of area in seven-gram panchayats, including Sandeshkhali on Wednesday.

Sector 144 has been imposed in the area till February 19 to maintain law and order in view of the agitation by the BJP over allegations of sexual harassment by women in Sandeshkhali block.

Earlier, the removal of prohibitory orders that were imposed under Section 144 (CrPC) were removed by the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday.

The political storm over the events at Bengal's Sandeshkhali sparked violence in Basirhat on Tuesday.

Clashes broke out between police personnel and BJP supporters in Basirhat on Tuesday after efforts were made to defy prohibitory orders clamped in the vicinity of the SP's office prior to the agitation of the party over allegations of sexual harassment of women in Sandeshkhali block.

Women in Sandeshkhali have been agitating for the last few days over alleged atrocities committed against them by TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides.

Earlier, locals, particularly women, marched through various sections of Sandeshkhali, carrying slippers in their hands, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in an alleged land ration allotment scam and the alleged rape incidents.

