The New India Assurance Company Ltd Recruitment 2017 Begins For 984 Assistant Posts

EMAIL PRINT The New India Assurance Company Ltd Recruitment Begins New Delhi: Online recruitment procedure has begun for The New India Assurance Company Limited Assistant post. The recruitment will be held for selecting candidates against 984 Assistant post in Class 3 cadre from open market. The New India Assurance Company Ltd is a leading public sector general insurance company and wholly owned by the Government of India. Candidates interested to apply for Assistant post should go through the notification properly before applying. Applications should be submitted through online mode only. Other details can be found below.



Job Highlights

Graduates in any discipline from a recognised university falling in the age group of 18-30 years are eligible to apply. The notification mentions that, "The candidate should have passed in English as one of the subjects at SSC/ HSC/ Intermediate/ Graduation level. Proficiency in the Regional Language of the State/UT (Candidates should know to read, write and speak the Regional Language of the State/UT) for whose vacancies a candidate wishes to apply, is essential."



Exam Dates

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test (preliminary and mains). Those candidates who qualify the main examination will be further shortlisted for regional language test before the final selection.



While preliminary online exam is scheduled to be held on 22-23 April 2017, the main online exam will be held on 23 May 2017. Candidates can download call letters for the respective examination, 10 days prior to the date of each exam.



Candidates have to apply online at newindia.co.in.



Click here for more



Online recruitment procedure has begun for The New India Assurance Company Limited Assistant post. The recruitment will be held for selecting candidates against 984 Assistant post in Class 3 cadre from open market. The New India Assurance Company Ltd is a leading public sector general insurance company and wholly owned by the Government of India. Candidates interested to apply for Assistant post should go through the notification properly before applying. Applications should be submitted through online mode only. Other details can be found below.Graduates in any discipline from a recognised university falling in the age group of 18-30 years are eligible to apply. The notification mentions that, "The candidate should have passed in English as one of the subjects at SSC/ HSC/ Intermediate/ Graduation level. Proficiency in the Regional Language of the State/UT (Candidates should know to read, write and speak the Regional Language of the State/UT) for whose vacancies a candidate wishes to apply, is essential."Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test (preliminary and mains). Those candidates who qualify the main examination will be further shortlisted for regional language test before the final selection. Read about the exam pattern While preliminary online exam is scheduled to be held on 22-23 April 2017, the main online exam will be held on 23 May 2017. Candidates can download call letters for the respective examination, 10 days prior to the date of each exam.Candidates have to apply online at newindia.co.in.Click here for more Jobs News