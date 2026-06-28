Staff Selection Commission ASO LDCE 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online For 341 Vacancies

The SSC ASO LDCE 2026 Notification has been released, inviting eligible departmental candidates to apply for 341 vacancies in the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) is a valuable opportunity for government employees seeking promotion to the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO). The online application process has started on June 25, 2026, and candidates can submit their applications through the official SSC website until July 16, 2026.

SSC ASO LDCE 2026: Important Dates

Candidates planning to apply should complete the registration process before the closing date. The important schedule for the recruitment is given below.

Notification Release: June 25, 2026

Online Application Begins: June 25, 2026

Last Date to Apply Online: July 16, 2026 (11:00 PM)

Last Date for Departments to Submit Printed Forms: July 23, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Last Date for Candidates Posted Abroad/Andaman & Nicobar/Lakshadweep: July 30, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Computer-Based Examination: August 2026

SSC ASO LDCE 2026 Eligibility Criteria

The Staff Selection Commission Assistant Section Officer LDCE 2026 is exclusively meant for eligible departmental candidates and is not open for direct recruitment.

For vacancies in the Central Secretariat Service (CSS), applicants should be serving as Upper Division Grade Officers of the Central Secretariat Clerical Service and must have completed at least six years of approved service as on July 1, 2025.

Candidates applying for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) should be serving as Upper Division Clerks (UDCs), have successfully completed the prescribed mandatory training, and possess a minimum of six years of approved serviceas on July 1, 2025.

How to Apply for SSC ASO LDCE 2026?

Visit the official SSC portal at ssc.gov.in.

Log in with the registered credentials.

Select the ASO LDCE 2026 application link.

Fill in the required personal and service-related information

Upload the necessary documents.

Submit the form online.

Download and print the application form.

Forward the printed copy, along with the required documents, through the Head of Department or Head of Office.

Interested candidates are advised to verify their eligibility, complete the online application well before the deadline, and begin preparing for the computer-based examination scheduled for August 2026.