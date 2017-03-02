PGIMER Recruitment 2017: 26 Vacancies, Apply At Pgimer.edu.in

New Delhi: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) recruitment has begun against 26 vacancies. PGIMER has invited applications for recruitment to various Group 'B' and Group 'C' on regular basis. Interested candidates are required to go through the official notification. The last date for submission of online application is 29 March 2017 (till 11.59 pm), however the last date of receipt of online application / updating the challan receipt is 31 March 2017. Graduates, postgraduates and matriculates can take part in this recruitment. Candidates with CA, MPhil and PhD qualifications are also suggested to go through the official notification for details.
Vacancy Details
Group 'B'
Supervisor Radiographer: 2
Assistant Accounts Officer: 1
Assistant Clinical Psychologist: 1
Ophthalmic Technician: 1
Adult Literacy-cum-Vocational Training Coordinator: 1
Junior Technician (X-ray): 5
Junior Technician (Radiotherapy) : 3
Group 'C'
Operation Theatre Assistant: 5
Female Multipurpose Worker: 1
Dark Room Assistant Grade III (X-ray): 3
Staff Car Driver Ordinary Grade: 1
Photography Assistant: 1
Animal Keeper: 1
Giving opportunity to wide range of job aspirants, PGIMER has set strict selection criteria as well. As mentioned in the notification released by PGIMER, 'The written examination in English language would be of 105 minutes (five minutes for biometric capturing) duration and will consist of 100 questions (each question shall be of one mark).'
The syllabus of the exam comprises of the professional course or the course of the study at appropriate level.
However for driver post, apart from the written examination of the candidates, a driving test will also be held to confirm the driving knowledge, motor mechanism and or removing minor defects of the vehicles.
