KPSC Recruitment 2017: Apply For Part Time Language Teacher, Pharmacist And Other Posts At Keralapsc.gov.in

EMAIL PRINT Kerala PSC Recruitment 2017 New Delhi: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited application for recruitment to various posts. Detail notification has been released at the official web page of KPSC at keralapsc.gov.in. Interested candidates should go through the notification properly and ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria set by the Commission, before applying. Vacancies are available in the posts of part time teacher, junior public health nurse, high school assistant, security guard, tractor operartor cum workshop assistant, guard, cine assistant, technician, pharmacist, store keeper, village oil inspector, instructor and junior instructor posts. More details about KPSC recruitment can be found below.



Kerala PSC Recruitment Details



Instructor Gr.I in Mechanical Engineering, Technical Education Dept: 4

Junior Instructor (Mechanic Refrigeration and Air conditioning), Industrial Training: 3

P.D.Teacher (Male only), Jail: 1

Village Oil Inspector, Kerala Khadi & Village Industries Board : 1

Store Keeper, Kerala State Film Development Corporation Limited: 2

Pharmacist Grade II , Health Services: 1 (Special Recruitment for SC/ ST)

Technician Gr II (Boiler Operator), Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing FederationLimited: 2 (Muslim:1 and LC/AI: 1)

Cine Assistant, Kerala State Film Development Corporation Ltd.: 2 (Ezhava/Thiyya/Billava: 1 and LC/AI: 1)

Cine Assistant, Kerala State Film Development Corporation Ltd.: 1 (Viswakarma)

Guard (ExServicemen only) NCA SC , Kerala State Film Development Corporation Ltd: 1 (SC)

Tractor Operator Cum-Workshop Assistant, Kerala Agro Industries Corporation Limited : 1 (Latin Catholic/Anglo Indian)

Security Guard , Traco Cable Company Limited: 8 (Ezhava/Thiyya/Billava: 2, SC:2, Muslim: 2, LC/AI: 1, Dheevara:1)

High School Assistant (Arabic), Education: 4 (SC-3, ST-1)

High School Assistant (Arabic), Education: 2 (Latin Catholic)

Junior Public Health Nurse Gr-II , Health Services/Municipal Common Service: 25 (Muslim-16, Viswakarma-4, LC/AI-5)

Junior Public Health Nurse Gr-II, Health Services/Municipal Common Service: 14 (Muslim-10, Viswakarma-2, Dheevara-1, H.Nadar-1)

Part Time Junior Language Teacher (Arabic)-LPS, Education: 2 (one each for SC (Idukki) and ST (Kozhikkode))

Part Time Junior Language Teacher (Arabic) - LPS , Education: 2 (one each for OX (Palakkad) and Dheevara (Palakkad))

Part Time Junior Language Teacher (Arabic) - LPS, Education: 1 (SIUC Nadar/A.I. - Wayanad)



Candidates can submit their application on or before 29 March 2017 as per the instructions given in the official website of Kerala PSC.



Jobs News



