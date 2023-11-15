Health Ministry Hiring For 487 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.42 Lakh

MoHFW Recruitment 2023: The deadline for submitting applications is November 30, 2023.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), is inviting applications for Group B and Group C posts. Those who are eligible and interested can apply through the official website of DGHS at hlldghs.cbtexam.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 487 posts. Registration opened on November 10 and will close on November 30, 2023.

MoHFW Recruitment 2023: Key dates

Last date for fee payment: December 1

Tentative date of admit card release: 1st week of December

Schedule of Computer Based Examination: 2nd week of December

Tentative date of release of rank list: 3rd week of December

Selection process:

Candidates will undergo a computer-based test as part of the selection process. Following the computer-based test, the collection and verification of essential original eligibility certificates/documents from successful candidates will be conducted.

Application fees:

The application fee is Rs 600. However, women candidates and individuals belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the fee. The fee can be submitted online using BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or through Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit, or Debit cards.

MoHFW Recruitment 2023: Steps To apply

Go to the official website at hlldghs.cbtexam.in.

Click the recruitment link.

Fill out the application form with your personal and educational details.

Submit required documents, including photos and signatures, in accordance with the provided instructions.

Exam structure:

The computer-based exam will include a single paper with 60 objective-type questions, each worth 4 marks.

Participants will have 60 minutes to complete the test.

All questions will be in the format of Objective Multiple Choice.

The exam will be conducted in both English and Hindi.

Incorrect answers will incur a negative marking of 1 mark each.

MoHFW Recruitment 2023: Pay scale

Pay Level-1 (Rs18,000 to 56,900)

Pay Level -2 (Rs19,900 to 63,200)

Pay Level -3 (Rs.21,700 to 69,100)

Pay Level -4 (Rs 25,500 to 81,100

Pay Level-5 (Rs 29,200-92,300)

Pay Level-6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400)

Pay Level-7 (Rs 44,900-1,42,400)

Individuals interested in applying for the positions can review the educational requirements and age criteria by referring to the notification here.

