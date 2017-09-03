KPSC Recruitment 2017: Apply For 1,058 Vacancies For First And Second Division Assistant In Karnataka

Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has begun the online application for recruitment of 1,058 First Division Assistant and Second Division Assistant.

Jobs | | Updated: September 03, 2017 14:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
KPSC Recruitment 2017: Apply For 1,058 Vacancies For First And Second Division Assistant In Karnataka

KPSC Recruitment:1,058 Vacancies For First And Second Division Assistant

New Delhi:  Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has begun the online application for recruitment of 1,058 First Division Assistant and Second Division Assistant. The total vacancy for First Division Assistant is 507 and for Second Division Assistant is 551. The minimum required qualification is a graduate degree from a recognized University in India. The Commission will conduct a Preliminary Test, Main Exam, and Personality Test for selection of candidates for the posts advertised. 

Important Dates

Commencement of online application: September 1, 2017
Last date to apply online: October 7, 2017
Last date to pay application fee: October 9, 2017

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate has to have a graduate degree in any stream forma recognized University. The candidate should also possess computer knowledge with one-year certificate course in computer from an institution recognized by the Government of Karnataka. 

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 35 years. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for relaxation in upper age limit. 

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through KPSC website - http://www.kpsc.kar.nic.in/. The application fee for General candidates is Rs. 300 and for 2A/2B/3A/3B Category Candidates is Rs. 150. Application fee can be paid through e-payment at Post Office. SC/ST candidates do not need to pay application fee. 

Click here for more Jobs News

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READHydrogen Bomb Test A 'Perfect Success', Can Be Loaded Onto Missile: North Korea
Karnataka Public Service CommissionKPSC Recruitment 2017Government Job in KarnatakaSarkari jobsSarkari jobs in Karnataka

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreShubh Mangal SaavdhanBaadshahoiPhone 8Jio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................