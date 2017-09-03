KPSC Recruitment 2017: Apply For 1,058 Vacancies For First And Second Division Assistant In Karnataka Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has begun the online application for recruitment of 1,058 First Division Assistant and Second Division Assistant.

Share EMAIL PRINT KPSC Recruitment:1,058 Vacancies For First And Second Division Assistant New Delhi: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has begun the online application for recruitment of 1,058 First Division Assistant and Second Division Assistant. The total vacancy for First Division Assistant is 507 and for Second Division Assistant is 551. The minimum required qualification is a graduate degree from a recognized University in India. The Commission will conduct a Preliminary Test, Main Exam, and Personality Test for selection of candidates for the posts advertised.



Important Dates



Commencement of online application: September 1, 2017

Last date to apply online: October 7, 2017

Last date to pay application fee: October 9, 2017



Eligibility Criteria



Candidate has to have a graduate degree in any stream forma recognized University. The candidate should also possess computer knowledge with one-year certificate course in computer from an institution recognized by the Government of Karnataka.



The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 35 years. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for relaxation in upper age limit.



How to Apply



Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through KPSC website - http://www.kpsc.kar.nic.in/. The application fee for General candidates is Rs. 300 and for 2A/2B/3A/3B Category Candidates is Rs. 150. Application fee can be paid through e-payment at Post Office. SC/ST candidates do not need to pay application fee.



Click here for more



