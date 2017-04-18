IIM Ahmedabad's ePGP Diploma Elicits Enthusiastic Response, Apply Before April 29

New Delhi: Launched in January this year, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmadabad)'s two year ePGP has received an enthusiastic response. Within three months of the launch, more than 2,000 aspiring professionals have registered interest. ePost Graduate Programme (ePGP) in Management is a two year post-graduate diploma programme (with added flexibility of completion in 3 years) offered on Interactive Onsite Learning (IOL) platform, says the programme brochure.
"Candidates for ePGP are coming from various industries. We are expecting large scale participation from corporates. The programme is designed in line with our other long duration programmes," said Programme Chair Professor Biju Varkkey of IIMA.
The objective of the programme is to impart management education to junior, middle, and senior level professionals and entrepreneurs seeking skills and strategies to take their organizations to the next level.
The course which is imparted over more than 600 classroom sessions, provides the participants with leadership skills for the knowledge economy, through an innovative curriculum.
During the first year, the programme curriculum focuses on equipping the participants with Managerial decision making abilities, Leadership capabilities, Understanding of the functional areas of management, Understanding of the economic and regulatory trends, Varied analytical tools and techniques and General management orientation.
On completion of the core courses, each participant will need to choose electives in the various functional areas of Marketing, Finance, Strategy, Operations Management, Human Resource Management and IT Management, as well as cross-functional areas.
IIMA offers a diploma upon successful completion of the programme. The Institute has also arranged for selected candidates a bank loan facility on attractive terms.
The last date of application has been extended to April 29, 2017.
