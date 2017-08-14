IBPS PO 2017: Official Notification Out, Online Registration From 16 August

New Delhi: Institute of Banking Prsonnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) 2017. The official notice is now available on the IBPS website. The application process will begin on August 16, 2017 and will end on September 5, 2017. The notification was long awaited and comes on the day, IBPS is set to close the online registration for RRB CWE VI. The preliminary exam for IBPS PO CWE VII will be conducted in October 2017. As per the indicative vacancy in the official notification, the recruitment will be done for 3562 vacant posts in the participating banks.
Important Dates
Commencement of online application process: August 16, 2017
Last date to register online and pay application fee: September 5, 2017
Pre-exam training: September 23 -29, 2017
Admit card for IBPS PO CWE VII Preliminary Exam: September 2017
Preliminary Exam date: October 7-8 & 14-15, 2017
Eligibility Criteria
Candidate must have graduate degree in any stream from a recognized university in India.
The lower age limit is 20 years and upper age limit is 30 years. Candidates should read the detailed notification for relaxation in upper age limit.
IBPS Selection Procedure
IBPS selects candidates for the post of Probationary Officer for participating banks through a three step process - Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Interview.
Both Preliminary and Main examinations are compute-based tests. Candidates who qualify in the Preliminary exam will be called for the Main examination and those who qualify the main examination will be called for interview.
