IBPS PO Notification Released; Registration Process To Begin Soon

IBPS PO notification 2021: Registration process will be held at ibps.in

IBPS PO notification 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the probationary officers recruitment notification. The online examination (preliminary and main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for probationary officer (PO)/management trainee (MT) posts in the participating banks is tentatively scheduled in December 2021 / January 2022, the IBPS PO notification said.

The IBPS PO online registration will begin from October 20 and will be concluded on November 11. The registration process can be undertaken on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The IBPS PO recruitment is being held for Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

IBPS PO recruitment: Tentative Dates

On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates: 20.10.2021 to 10.11.2021

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online): 20.10.2021 to 10.11.2021

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training: November, 2021

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: November/December 2021

Download of call letters for Online examination - Preliminary: November/December 2021

Online Examination - Preliminary: 04.12.2021 and 11.12.2021

Result of Online exam - Preliminary: December 2021/January 2022

Download of Call letter for Online exam - Main: December 2021/ January 2022

Online Examination - Main: January 2022

Declaration of Result - Main: January/ February 2022

Download of call letters for interview: February 2022

Conduct of interview: February/March 2022

Provisional Allotment: April 2022

IBPS PO recruitment 2021: Official Notification

Click on the link given here to access the official IBPS PO notification:

IBPS PO official notification

