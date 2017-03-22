DRDO Recruitment 2017: Scientist 'B' Post (Physics/ Psychology), Apply Online

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released official notification for Scientist 'B' recruitment for Physics and Psychology disciplines. It should be specifically noted that DRDO RAC has released corrigendum to the previous notification (Advt 122). The recruitment will be done through valid GATE score. Candidates should note that a total of 19 vacancies have been notified by DRDO after certain amendment in the vacancy number. Interested candidates should go through the details of the recruitment notification and apply before the last date of submission. Candidates can submit their application online before 7 April 2017. The official notification has been released at the web portal of DRDO, RAC at rac.gov.in.
The vacancies available for DRDO recruitment 2017 are for Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune, Service Selection Boards (SSBs) and Air Force Selection Boards (AFSBs). The vacancy in Physics is for Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune. The vacancies in the subject / discipline of Psychology are for Service Selection Boards (SSBs) and Air Force Selection Boards (AFSBs).
Only those candidates who satisfy the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the official notification, and have valid GATE score (2015/ 2016/ 2017) are eligible to apply. GATE score is valid for Physics discipline only. While fresh applications have been invited for Physics discipline, candidates who have applied before for Psychology discipline need not apply again. However such candidates can edit their applications and upload documents till the last date of online submission. Fresh candidates who meet the eligibility criteria may also apply online.
Candidates have to apply online along with scanned copies of certificate in support of eligibility criteria. Candidates are advised to retain a copy of the online recruitment application (pdf) along with acknowledge slip generated after locking of online application form.
Candidates are also required to submit application fee of Rs 100 (no fee for SC/ ST/ PWD (Hearing Handicapped (HH) & Orthopaedic Handicapped (OH)) and women candidates).
