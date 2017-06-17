Army Recruitment Rally, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu On 2-10 August 2017 Army Recruiting Office Tiruchirappalli will conduct recruitment rally from 2 August 2017 till 10 August 2017.

Army Recruiting Office Tiruchirappalli will conduct recruitment rally for the districts of Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and one district, Karaikal of UT Puducherry from 2 August 2017 till 10 August 2017. The rally will be held for the categories of Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical (Avn & Amn Examiner), Soldier Nursing Assistant, Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical, Soldier Tradesman. Interested candidates must register online for participating in the rally.



Online registrations can be done till 17 July 2017. Registration portal will open tomorrow (18 June 2017) at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Admit card will be issued online after the last date. 'Candidates are requested to bring their admit card and application at the rally site. Date and time of reporting at rally site will be mentioned on the admit card.'



Regarding eligibility the official notification mentions that, 'Candidates with 102 Vocational Subjects are not eligible for Soldier Technical & Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical categories. They can apply for Soldier Tradesman/Soldier General Duty if meeting required percentage of marks in class 10th as per para 4 (d) & (e) of eligibility conditions.'



Those applicants below 18 years of age, must take a certificate mentioning their parents consent.



Candidates are suggested to go through details of the recruitment, before applying.



