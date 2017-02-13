APPSC Group 2 Services Exam Hall Tickets Out; Download Now

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the Halltickets for GROUP-II Services Notification No. 18/2016 (GENERAL RECRUITMENT). Hall tickets are available for Download (Except for the Candidates who opted Hyderabad as Primary center and for them the Hall Tickets will be uploaded on 14/02/2017), said a notification from the commission. The Candidates are advised to check the location of their venues other details in advance. APPSC had on last November announced a vacancy of 982 for this recruitment.
APPSC Group 2 Services Exam Hall Tickets: How To Download
Step One: Go to the official website of APPSC
Step Two: Click on the "The Halltickets for GROUP-II SERVICES NOTIFICATION No. 18/2016 (GENERAL RECRUITMENT) are available for Download (Except for the Candidates who opted Hyderabad as Primary center and for them Hall Tickets will be uploaded on 14/02/2017). The Candidates are advised to check the location of their venues in advance", link in the homepage
Step Three: Enter Your User ID and Password details, then click submit
Step Four: Download your result
