Indian-Americans Brace For Hurricane Irma As It Hits Florida

More than 6.3 million people were told to evacuate Florida, with warnings of a huge storm surge that would be "life-threatening" to anyone in its path.
Irma has already devastated parts of the Caribbean with at least 25 deaths. About 60 Indian nationals are being evacuated from the vacation island of St Martin in the Caribbean.
Around 1,20,000 Indian-Americans reside across Florida while thousands of them live in the now- dangerous zones of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa.
Miami and Tampa appeared "ghost towns" as nervous residents, many of whom struggled to cope with abandoning their homes, moved to safer places following mandatory evacuation notices.
The Indian embassy in the US has opened a round-the-clock helpline number and rushed senior diplomats to Atlanta to lead relief efforts for Indian-Americans stuck in the region. The hotline number is 202-258-8819.
Embassy officials said India's Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna was closely monitoring the situation. Sandeep Chakravorty, India's consul-general in New York, was in Atlanta overseeing preparation for relief efforts from a 24X7 control room.
The Indian Consulate in Atlanta tweeted helpline numbers (+14044052567 & +1678179393) for people seeking assistance. "Atlanta is fully prepared to take care of evacuees from Florida. Some have already reached. Consulate is on call 24x7," it said in another tweet.
Indian Consulate Atlanta is running 24x7 helpline. Please call it tweet: +14044052567 & +1678179393. #irma@ndtv@PTI_News@PIB_India— India in Atlanta (@CGI_Atlanta) September 10, 2017
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted 24X7 helpline at High Commission of India, Kingston (+1876 833 4500; +1876 564 1378). He also tweeted email ids for Indians to contact in case of emergency: hc.kingston@mea.gov.in; hoc.kingston@mea.gov.in.
24x7 helpline at High Commission of India, Kingston pic.twitter.com/lHqsllQku2— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 10, 2017
The Indian Friends of Atlanta - in association with the Consulate-General of India, the Gujarat Samaj Atlanta and the Hindu Temple of Atlanta - have operationalised three shelters.
They were preparing to open more shelters and provide food. Several Indian businesses have started contributing to relief efforts.
Atlanta is fully prepared to take care of evacuees from Florida. Some have already reached. Consulate is on call 24x7. @SushmaSwarajpic.twitter.com/zK4EAigw1n— India in Atlanta (@CGI_Atlanta) September 10, 2017
The Indian embassy in Venezuela tweeted the helpline number in Aruba, a tiny Dutch Caribbean island off the coast of Venezuela, for the situation in Sint Maarten: 00297-593-2552.
The helpline numbers in Curacao, a Dutch Caribbean island, is 005999-513-2407; 005999-690-2686.
More relief material, security and restoration work in Sint Maarten. @SushmaSwaraj@Gen_VKSingh@MEAIndia@IndinNederlands@Indian_Embassypic.twitter.com/CPRqoALAPN— India in Venezuela (@IndiaVenezuela) September 9, 2017
The Indian embassy in the Netherlands said countrymen affected by Irma can reach them on: 0031643743800. Those affected in Cuba, Dominican Republic and Haiti can contact Indian authorities on emergency no. +5352131818 or email them at: controlroomindiairma@gmail.com.
Almost entire Florida was under hurricane warning. US President Donald Trump reviewed preparedness with his cabinet colleagues at Camp David in Maryland. He asked federal and state agencies expedite assistance to affected areas.